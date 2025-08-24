DT
PT
Home / Shaharnama / A Kolkata red flag that symbolises humanity

A Kolkata red flag that symbolises humanity

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
GP Singh Sandhu
Updated At : 07:18 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
In 1995, at the invitation of a close friend we visited Kolkata — then Calcutta — also known as the “City of Joy,” rich with history, culture, and life.

My friend, a local, hosted us warmly, and we explored landmarks like Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Dakshineswar Temple, and Santiniketan.

One morning, en route to Belur Math with our families, an unusual incident left a deep impression on us. My friend who was driving suddenly veered left to let a car pass. It wasn’t a VIP convoy or police vehicle or even an ambulance. Curious, I asked him the reason. He replied patiently, “Look closely — the man in the passenger seat is waving a red cloth. It’s a silent signal of medical emergency, some injured person is in the back seat,” he explained. “If you open my car’s dashboard — you’ll find one there too.” He then said, “The police appreciate citizens who assist in emergencies. It eases their burden.”

That day, I witnessed Kolkata’s unspoken code of empathy and silent cooperation. A simple gesture spoke volumes — a true reflection of humanity amidst chaos.

GP Singh Sandhu, Mohali

