A Kolkata red flag that symbolises humanity

In 1995, at the invitation of a close friend we visited Kolkata — then Calcutta — also known as the “City of Joy,” rich with history, culture, and life.

My friend, a local, hosted us warmly, and we explored landmarks like Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, Dakshineswar Temple, and Santiniketan.

One morning, en route to Belur Math with our families, an unusual incident left a deep impression on us. My friend who was driving suddenly veered left to let a car pass. It wasn’t a VIP convoy or police vehicle or even an ambulance. Curious, I asked him the reason. He replied patiently, “Look closely — the man in the passenger seat is waving a red cloth. It’s a silent signal of medical emergency, some injured person is in the back seat,” he explained. “If you open my car’s dashboard — you’ll find one there too.” He then said, “The police appreciate citizens who assist in emergencies. It eases their burden.”

That day, I witnessed Kolkata’s unspoken code of empathy and silent cooperation. A simple gesture spoke volumes — a true reflection of humanity amidst chaos.

GP Singh Sandhu, Mohali