A nostalgic return to PAU’s green canopies and Amaltas lane

My parents were academicians and I spent my growing years in the beautiful Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus in Ludhiana. The campus has a curated landscape plan enforced by the dynamic Dr MS Randhawa who had served as the Vice-Chancellor of PAU. His vision still lives on through the growing beautiful, robust and endemic trees of Punjab, especially the PAU. The trees, planted years ago, continue to provide green canopies that shade the university’s paths and alleys across its vast campus.

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Our house was in the ‘Amaltas’ lane. Every summer, our lane would turn yellow with cascading bright flowers. I had a small room upstairs with a well-placed window that overlooked the lush green lawn below. For me, it was a room with a view that was only mine.

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Our garden had a tall bottle brush tree whose branches would appear to wave a hello to me every time the wind gushed by. With no social media to distract my mind, I would spend my study breaks looking at the squirrels running up and down the rugged Gulmohar tree. Evenings would be spent cycling down the ‘Lagerstroemia’ Lane and ‘Bougainvillea’ Lane.

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Seasons turned, I left for my higher studies. My parents also retired and shifted elsewhere, but during my last visit to India, I went to look up my old house in PAU. This time, I looked up to the window of my former room standing next to the old Gulmohar tree, and trying to relive my memories.

At first, it felt difficult to reconnect, but through the worn-out red bricks of the façade of the house, I noticed a squirrel prancing up my old windowsill, unbothered by the chaos and noise. I smiled quietly at the sight and realised that new beings have found a home in this ecological niche.

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Despite the passage of time, this quite ‘rooted’ legacy continues to flourish. Its deep roots continue to connect people with nature and remain a testament to a vision that believed in healing, growth, and new beginnings.

Anantdeep Kaur, Boston

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