A personal rickshaw to commute

Recently returning home from a late evening walk at Leisure Valley, Sector 10, Chandigarh, I saw a rickshaw parked among a fleet of cars in the market. It was a huge surprise as I had not seen any cycle rickshaws on Chandigarh roads since the past many years.

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My curiosity overcame me and I waited for the rickshaw driver. After a while, I saw a man walking towards me. I immediately recognised him. He was my favourite rickshaw-wallah who would take me all over Chandigarh during my college days more than 30 years back.

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Excited, I asked him, “Vinod! How come you are still pedalling a rickshaw when there are almost none left? He smiled and said, “I have always been around ever since I came to Chandigarh from Uttar Pradesh decades back. At night, I sleep in the verandah of the market which I have been doing ever since I arrived in the city.” As most of the older shopkeepers might not be around, did the present ones allow him to sleep in front of their shops, I asked him.

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Vinod sighed, “Things are not the same, but some of them still allow me and others like me to stay here for the night. Most of my old companions have gone back to Uttar Pradesh. Others have shifted. Some old timers are still around. Some of my fellow rickshaw pullers have switched over to other jobs.”

I asked him again. “But where do you find customers now?” Vinod laughed, “Arrey, I cannot afford to buy a car or take a loan to buy a two-wheeler. So, I am happy using this rickshaw as my personal vehicle.”

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Sanjeev Singh Bariana, Chandigarh

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