Home / Shaharnama / A reunion with memories and nostalgia

A reunion with memories and nostalgia

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Joyshri Lobo
Updated At : 06:23 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
A recent reunion of Punjab University’s English department took me through the memory lane. I did my post-graduation in English literature from PU in 1964.  The university life was a mix of serious study, TKT (tea-cum-talk) meetings, Balwant Gargi’s magnificently directed plays, fun-filled banter and innocent flirtations. The serious students made top grades as expected, while we, the slightly giddy lot, just collected our degrees.

Those were memorable days. The greatest luxury was that we did not have a full-day schedule and could skedaddle during free periods. Lunch time would see us outside the university gates. We would gather around a rickety bicycle. Atop it used to be a matka made of polished brass, filled with boiled chana, besides couple of more containers that brimmed with tamarind chutney and other assortments.

The memory of those tangy chana and kulcha topped with grated mooli, lime, chillies, and smashed potatoes on the side, still makes my mouth water. Evenings were reserved for tennis and swimming.

Six decades later, at one of the English department’s reunions, I was the eldest member. Old friends were scattered across the country and globe, successful and unavailable. I felt old! The programme was in Punjabi and Hindi. The food was delicious. But I felt out of place. I’d lost touch by half a century.  The world had moved on but I was still stuck in mine. My loss!

Joyshri Lobo, Chandigarh

