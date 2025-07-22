DT
A whiff of idli-dosa in Shimla

A whiff of idli-dosa in Shimla

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Vivek Mohan
Updated At : 07:36 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Anshul Dogra
I first tasted popular South Indian staples like dosa and idli — far away from their place of origin but quite near mine — in my hometown Shimla.

We had returned to Shimla after spending few years in Ranchi where my late doctor father had gone to study for MD.

In the process of settling down, we were staying at a tourist lodge near the now old ISBT. We’d eat our meals daily at the nearby main Ram Bazar. One of our regular breakfast haunts was an eatery called Madras Cafe, run by a bearded Tamilian, helped by his two sons. That’s where my love for South Indian dishes started.

Some years later I left Shimla, but on a visit home a craving for dosa had me searching for the Madras Cafe. I went looking for it but found it replaced by another establishment. On enquiry, I got to know that the Tamil gentlemen had passed away and his sons had shifted to Delhi.

There are other South Indian eateries now in Shimla, including the Indian Coffee House at the Mall Road, but the taste and memory of my life’s first dosa and idli at the Madras Cafe are etched in my mind.

Vivek Mohan, Shimla

