A winged dream that crash-landed in Karnal

I was 17 in the summer of 2006, fresh out of Class XII at DAV Centenary Public School, Rohtak. One morning, before sunrise, I put on a cream-coloured pair of trousers and a white full-sleeved cotton shirt, took an auto-rickshaw to the Rohtak bus stand and boarded a Haryana Roadways bus to Karnal. My destination was the Karnal Flying Club, where Kalpana Chawla had begun her flying journey. I wanted to obtain a Student Pilot Licence, the first milestone towards becoming a commercial pilot.

Those were exciting times for Indian aviation. Newspapers were full of advertisements from flying academies offering Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training and promising airline careers. Before my mother returned from work, I would quietly pick up the newspaper, dial the phone numbers in those advertisements and ask how one became a pilot. More often than not, the call connected to an education consultancy rather than a flying school. They sold the dream but seldom explained the roadmap.

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Before travelling to Karnal, I had gone to Gujranwala Town in Delhi for the mandatory examination by a DGCA-approved medical examiner and obtained my Class II medical certificate. I knew that a Class I medical certificate was essential for an airline career and that many aspiring pilots obtained it before beginning flight training. What I did not know was how to get one. Without a mentor, the process remained a mystery.

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At the flying club, I was greeted by Wing Commander Kamal Kishore (retd), the chief flying instructor. After a brief conversation, he asked two questions: "What percentage did you score in your Class XII board examination?" and "Where are you doing your ground training?"

The first answer was easy. The second left me speechless. I wasn't doing ground training anywhere. Like many youngsters from small-town India, I had enthusiasm but little guidance. I knew the destination, but not every milestone on the journey.

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I completed the formalities for a Student Pilot Licence and returned home hopeful. Within months, engineering entrance examinations, counselling and practical realities took over. Soon, I was pursuing mechanical engineering at Rohtak.

Looking back, the outcome seemed almost inevitable. In the mid-2000s, for a non-medical student from a middle-class family in a small Indian town, engineering was the default destination. Aviation remained a dream, while engineering offered certainty.

I never became a pilot, but that journey to Karnal taught me that dreams need more than passion. They also need information, guidance and mentors. Whenever I see an aircraft leave a white trail across the sky, I remember the 17-year-old who believed the cockpit was only a Haryana Roadways bus ride away.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak

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