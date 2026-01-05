DT
An English confidence in rural heartland of Haryana

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA.

article_Author
Priyanka Singh
Updated At : 07:10 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
English is often described as a global lingua franca, discussed endlessly in debates on access, privilege, and language politics. Yet, its most meaningful presence is sometimes felt far from elite classrooms. This became evident to me while judging English competitions at Mata Rukmani Rai Arya Senior Secondary School in Kharindwa, a small village near Shahabad in Haryana.

What unfolded there was quietly transformative. From nursery children to senior secondary students, the participants spoke English with ease and confidence that defied common assumptions about rural schooling. There was no hesitation, no visible anxiety — only clarity, rhythm, and ownership.

The programme moved seamlessly — from the school song to an English choral presentation, culminating in a musical adaptation of Matilda, staged with flair, discipline, and a palpable sense of joy. It was more than a performance. As the applause echoed through the hall, my attention was drawn to a quiet corner where an elderly guardian sat, smiling gently. There was a softness in his eyes, almost a shimmer — of pride, of wonder, perhaps even disbelief. After the play concluded, the curious Principal, Bibandeep Kaur, asked the old guardian how he had found the performance. His response was simple, yet profound: “I did not understand a single word of what they were saying, but they all looked beautiful speaking in English — so fluently.”

In that moment, the true importance of the language crystallised before me. For these children, English was not merely a subject — it was a bridge to a wider world. And for their guardians — many of whom had little direct engagement with the language — it represented an unfulfilled dream, now being lived by their children on stage. Perhaps, they had come not to understand the words, but to witness confidence, opportunity, and a future unfolding in a language they had once only imagined. Education, at its best, does exactly this: it carries dreams forward. In the village open air, amid hesitant smiles and proud applause, English was not a symbol of distance or exclusion — it was a shared moment of hope.

Priyanka Singh, Shahabad Markanda

