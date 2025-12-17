An unusual guide on the Kipling trail to Mussoorie

We began our trek to Mussoorie from Sahansai ashram, Dehradun. Soon, we came across a junction in the trail. Unsure, we asked a woman nearby, “Which way to Mussoorie?” She pointed with a smile and said, “This one. The doggy will guide you.”

Advertisement

To our surprise, a white dog immediately began walking ahead of us. We later learned that this remarkable dog is locally known as ‘Foreigner’, a nickname earned because of his snowy white fur. ‘Foreigner’ was no ordinary stray, he was popular as a guide to trekkers along this old, forgotten path.

Advertisement

The trail from Dehradun to Mussoorie is about 10 km. Until the 1930s, it was the main route to the hill station. Some even refer to this trail as the ‘Kipling Trail, in memory of Rudyard Kipling who walked on this trail in the 1880s.

Advertisement

The trail passes through a dense forest. After navigating several rough sections, we finally reached the base of ‘Jharipani toll’, home to the famed Oak Grove School, run by Indian Railways. In the entire 6 km stretch leading up to it, we came across only two people. The trail is completely isolated — no human settlement, no shops, and not even a water source along the way. At Jharipani toll, as if his duty were done, Foreigner quietly disappeared.

From there, we walked to Barlowganj, where a friend picked us up and took us to Mussoorie in his car. After lunch, he dropped us back at Jharipani for the return trek. And there he was again. Tail wagging, Foreigner was, perhaps, waiting for us. Again, he led us through the lonely trail.

Advertisement

As we neared the end of the trail, the dog gently walked away. My friend, a pet lover, bought biscuits from a shop nearby and offered to our four-legged guide as a token of gratitude.

After we bid farewell, I began pondering that despite living in Dehradun since 1991, I had never taken this old trail to Mussoorie. I wouldn't have experienced it the same way without Foreigner.

What struck me was the dog’s unwavering commitment. He walks this isolated, challenging trail daily — guiding strangers without expecting anything in return. His intelligence, loyalty, and silent companionship left a lasting impression on us. Foreigner continues to serve as a faithful, unpaid guide to trekkers, the guardian spirit of the Kipling Trail.

Raju Gusain, Dehradun