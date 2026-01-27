Aspiring for Chandigarh, settling on margins

For many who passed through Chandigarh in their formative years, this city was less a place and more an idea, a dream. My prelude came during the 1995-1996 period, when I studied at the DAV School in Sector 8. To a teenager from Himachal, Chandigarh felt almost unreal, with wide roads that actually stayed wide, sectors that made sense, trees that seemed deliberately and diligently placed, and a civic orderliness that quietly taught you how a city could behave. Traffic lights were obeyed even when no one was watching, and people drove with an unspoken respect for lanes and pedestrians, helped along by the reassuring possibility of an unrelenting traffic policeman somewhere nearby, who might be lurking behind the bushes.

Advertisement

Another fascinating thing was the elegance in how Chandigarh’s people dressed: simple, well-fitted clothes, neither flashy nor careless, confident in their sense of style, reflecting a city that followed fashion trends without ever chasing them.

Advertisement

Fast-forwarding a couple of decades, that fascination matured into a familiar North Indian middle-class aspiration — to “settle in Chandigarh” someday. Of course, the idea of settling in Chandigarh is easier said than done. Like many Himachalis who grew up admiring the city from close quarters, I settled in Kharar. Zirakpur, Kharar, and New Chandigarh are full of people like me, living close enough to Chandigarh to claim emotional proximity, yet far enough to know it is not quite the same thing; it’s being Chandigarh by association, not by address.

Advertisement

There is quite an obvious sociology to this inhabiting pattern; these peripheral towns have become repositories of deferred dreams, and people are content and sometimes even proud of being “near Chandigarh,” but are fully aware that the lived experience is different. The charm of planning gives way to the reality of traffic gridlocks, hurried construction, and infrastructure perpetually playing catch-up. Still, there is acceptance as proximity brings access to markets, schools, hospitals, and a sense of having arrived, if not at the destination, then at least at its outer limits.

Perhaps this is how Indian cities age in the imagination. Chandigarh remains the ideal- orderly, green, clean, and restrained- while its neighbouring towns tell the story of aspiration spilling over. For many Himachalis settled in Kharar or Zirakpur, buying a home here is not so much a compromise as a negotiated settlement between nostalgia and affordability. We may not live in Chandigarh, but we live close enough to keep the dream alive —traffic, dust, and all.

Advertisement

Lokesh Rana, Kharar/Bilaspur