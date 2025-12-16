Battle of Zoji La that became a family lesson

I learned the meaning of leadership at my grandmother’s knee. She showed me what it meant to be a soldier’s daughter, and later a soldier’s great granddaughter. Her father, General SM Shrinagesh, lived by a simple creed: honour over ambition, duty over self. He even chose to retire early so the next officer could have a full tenure. That was who he was.

Whenever my grandmother spoke about Zoji La, she never spoke only about the battle. She spoke of the men who climbed that frozen slope three times. The cavalry that dragged dismantled tanks up a crumbling track and placed steel where steel was never meant to go. The grit that kept them moving when reason said they would fail. “If mountains won’t move, we will move the mountains,” she would say, repeating the spirit that carried them upward.

She always returned to one night in 1948. Her father dressed quietly for war, kissed his sleeping children, and whispered to his wife, “If I come back, I will be a made man; if not, I will be done forever.” He led from the front and told his officers, “If we win, the victory is yours. If we lose, I will take the blame.”

That line became part of our family’s legacy. It shaped how she spoke of him, and how I learned to see courage: steady, spare, and without noise.

My grandmother ended every telling with the same message: “When you ride out in your own battles, whatever form they take, remember your grandfather’s words.” They were his compass, and they have become mine.

Divyashri P Rajwade, Chandigarh

