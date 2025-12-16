DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / Battle of Zoji La that became a family lesson

Battle of Zoji La that became a family lesson

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

article_Author
Divyashri P Rajwade
Updated At : 03:49 PM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Anshul Dogra
Advertisement

I learned the meaning of leadership at my grandmother’s knee. She showed me what it meant to be a soldier’s daughter, and later a soldier’s great granddaughter. Her father, General SM Shrinagesh, lived by a simple creed: honour over ambition, duty over self. He even chose to retire early so the next officer could have a full tenure. That was who he was.

Advertisement

Whenever my grandmother spoke about Zoji La, she never spoke only about the battle. She spoke of the men who climbed that frozen slope three times. The cavalry that dragged dismantled tanks up a crumbling track and placed steel where steel was never meant to go. The grit that kept them moving when reason said they would fail. “If mountains won’t move, we will move the mountains,” she would say, repeating the spirit that carried them upward.

Advertisement

She always returned to one night in 1948. Her father dressed quietly for war, kissed his sleeping children, and whispered to his wife, “If I come back, I will be a made man; if not, I will be done forever.” He led from the front and told his officers, “If we win, the victory is yours. If we lose, I will take the blame.”

Advertisement

That line became part of our family’s legacy. It shaped how she spoke of him, and how I learned to see courage: steady, spare, and without noise.

My grandmother ended every telling with the same message: “When you ride out in your own battles, whatever form they take, remember your grandfather’s words.” They were his compass, and they have become mine.

Advertisement

Divyashri P Rajwade, Chandigarh

-

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts