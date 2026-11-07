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Home / Shaharnama / Belonging to the city of Kalpana Chawla  

Belonging to the city of Kalpana Chawla  

Growing up in a village near Karnal, a young girl takes pride in the fact that her roots are in a place that also raised the first Indian woman to go into space 

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Riya Ghai
Updated At : 02:54 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Having lived in Karnal most of my life, I am fascinated by people who have lived in different cities. Before I moved from Karnal to pursue higher education, Karnal looked like any other Indian city.

The essence of Karnal lives in its villages. As I was raised in a village near the city, I remember our occasional visits to Karnal for shopping everything that couldn't be purchased from the village.

Growing up, I associated more with the city than the village. The child in me longed to see how night unfolds its magic in the city. However, the peaceful rice fields of our farms and a cleaner air were altogether absent in the city.

The rice bowl of Haryana, Karnal has villages growing rice in the monsoon and wheat in winters. Karnal also has reputed research institutes like National Dairy Research Institute and Central Soil Salinity Research Institute promoting agricultural research in the region.

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The historical city of Karnal may look like any other city but its comfort and solace can be felt as soon as I enter the city. Upon being asked about my hometown anytime, I answer with pride that I come from the city of Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to go into space.

Riya Ghai, Karnal

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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