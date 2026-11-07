Belonging to the city of Kalpana Chawla  

Having lived in Karnal most of my life, I am fascinated by people who have lived in different cities. Before I moved from Karnal to pursue higher education, Karnal looked like any other Indian city.

The essence of Karnal lives in its villages. As I was raised in a village near the city, I remember our occasional visits to Karnal for shopping everything that couldn't be purchased from the village.

Growing up, I associated more with the city than the village. The child in me longed to see how night unfolds its magic in the city. However, the peaceful rice fields of our farms and a cleaner air were altogether absent in the city.

The rice bowl of Haryana, Karnal has villages growing rice in the monsoon and wheat in winters. Karnal also has reputed research institutes like National Dairy Research Institute and Central Soil Salinity Research Institute promoting agricultural research in the region.

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The historical city of Karnal may look like any other city but its comfort and solace can be felt as soon as I enter the city. Upon being asked about my hometown anytime, I answer with pride that I come from the city of Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to go into space.

Riya Ghai, Karnal