Call of the corner classroom in Pathankot

It feels like only yesterday, yet more than five decades have passed since 1971, when I was a curious first grader at St Joseph Convent High School, Pathankot. Time has moved on, but those memories remain vivid, as pure and enduring as only childhood recollections can be. I can still picture the corner classroom on the first floor, the water point below the stairs, and the sprawling banyan tree at the far end of the playground where we gathered for PT under its comforting shade. Beside the school flowed the big nullah, quietly shaping our surroundings.

Advertisement

Among the most cherished sights was the statue of Mother Mary standing gracefully in the front lawns of the school — a moment of calm reverence etched forever in my heart. Equally unforgettable was the Kaath ka Pul, the wooden bridge over the nullah, now replaced by a concrete RCC bridge, strong yet stripped of nostalgia.

Advertisement

I also remember the inauguration of Kiran cinema hall nearby, with ‘Bobby’ as its first film—tempting, yet forbidden to my young eyes.

Advertisement

I long to return someday, meet the principal, and take a silent walk through those familiar paths, reliving the warmth of days gone by and seeing how time has reshaped them.

Col RS Narula (retd), Patiala