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Home / Shaharnama / Canada where ordinary citizens keep tourist spots clean

Canada where ordinary citizens keep tourist spots clean

Seeing hikers bring back trash from a popular summit, an Indian visitor wonders why cannot we behave similarly in our country

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Rajiv Sharma
Updated At : 04:22 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Two refusals for a Canadian visa in as many years had dampened our spirits. We longed to visit our son, who had settled in Canada. Fortunately, our third attempt proved successful, and my wife and I were finally granted the long-awaited visitor visa.

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We began preparing for the trip, packing both summer and winter clothing, as the weather in Alberta can change dramatically within hours. Having lived in Canada for eight years, our son had meticulously planned an itinerary that would allow us to explore as many places in Alberta as possible.

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Our first destination was Waterton National Park. The pristine Waterton Lake, nestled amidst majestic hills, shares its shoreline with the United States. A two-hour cruise across the crystal-clear waters takes visitors to the southern end of the 11km-long lake, where they can disembark at the US border. One can stroll through the serene wilderness, soak in the tranquillity of the forest, and simply revel in nature until the ship's whistle announces it is time to return. Cruising through the sparkling, transparent waters of the lake is an experience beyond words—one that evokes a deep sense of peace and admiration for the splendour of Mother Nature.

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After spending two memorable days in Waterton National Park, we headed to the much-acclaimed Banff National Park. Our son had planned a 7-km one-way hike from Lake Louise to the Plain of Six Glaciers, packing hiking shoes and trekking poles for the demanding trail.

Initially, the hike appeared to be little more than a pleasant walk. However, as we progressed, the trail became increasingly steep and rugged. The well-maintained dirt path gradually gave way to rocky terrain that tested our endurance with every passing kilometre. In several places, the snow had not completely melted, making the path slippery and treacherous. It was then that we truly appreciated the value of the trekking poles and sturdy hiking shoes, which helped us negotiate the icy stretches safely.

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Reaching the summit was immensely rewarding. A quaint tea house offered the much-needed hot coffee and a welcome opportunity to rest and warm our weary and chilled bodies. Standing amidst towering snow-clad peaks and ancient glaciers was an unforgettable experience that will remain etched in our memories forever.

As we sipped our coffee, I noticed several hikers patiently waiting in a queue to volunteer to carry bags of garbage generated by the café back to the base for proper disposal. In appreciation, each volunteer was given a small paper sticker. Later, as we descended, I saw many of these stickers proudly displayed on the large garbage bins—a quiet but powerful testament to responsible citizenship.

That simple gesture made me reflect. If ordinary citizens can willingly contribute to keeping their hills, lakes, and forests clean, why do we Indians wait for the government to do everything? Why can't each one of us become an active participant in keeping our cities, villages, and tourist destinations clean? After all, a clean environment is not merely the responsibility of the authorities — it is a shared responsibility, and lasting change begins with individual action.

Rajiv Sharma, Amritsar 

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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