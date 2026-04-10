Chandigarh: A city that lets you feel free and safe

Over a decade ago, I remember visiting Chandigarh as a child and observing women driving cars. It was not a common sight in Himachal at the time. Although my mother was also a single parent, who ran a pharmacy, there was an inherently free-spirit charm in the stride of women I would meet in the Tricity.

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Many years later, I felt the same sense of freedom and security on the campus of Panjab University as a postgraduate student. We would often leave for library after dinner, or head to Night Food Street or hang out near the Student Centre at night. At times, we would come back after seeing the sunrise at Sukhna, no questions asked.

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Himachal is usually considered a safe state. Yet, we could never think about stepping out alone after 10 pm. The two times I got back after 11 on the eve of university fests, I encountered drunk men trying to follow me till my family came.

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Even as I found a job in Chandigarh, the city’s ‘safe’ image played a role that no one bothered about my shifts ending past midnight. A similar job with night shifts would have raised so many eyebrows if it was in Delhi.

Anytime I have been upset, an Uber ride to Sukhna Lake has remained my go to. Whether it is an evening show or late-night food cravings, patrolling police vehicles across the city have made two-wheeler rides with my roommate always feel safe.

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Even though I do miss the familiar faces and warmth of my hometown, Chandigarh makes up with its empowering atmosphere, and its comfortable pace.

Honestly, the city has begun to feel like a second home. There was a time I could not wait to go to Himachal. Now I start missing the free sky of Chandigarh if a trip back home is long.

The comfort of the slow pace of Chandigarh’s life, clean air and sense of safety have come to define my dreams. Chandigarh has come to represent more than just a city for me. It is a reminder that freedom can exist in everyday moments — in a late-night ride, a quiet sunrise at Sukhna, or simply the confidence of stepping out without fear. There is something simplistic yet addictive about this city that people who start working here don't feel like leaving, even with tempting job offers in other cities.

Vaishnavi Sood, Chandigarh