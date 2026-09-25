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Home / Shaharnama / Chandigarh a lifelong love story

Chandigarh a lifelong love story

Coming to City Beautiful as a baby, it felt like arriving in paradise, and the city became a forever home in a little girl’s heart

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Dr Anju Soni
Updated At : 07:47 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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I wasn't born in Chandigarh, I arrived here — quite literally. My first memory of this city isn't a memory at all, but a story my parents have told me so often it feels like one: driving down from Kasauli with me, barely a few months old, tucked in the back seat. They say as the car wound down from the hills and the city opened up before us — wide avenues, green cover, that particular quality of evening light — it felt like arriving in paradise. I like to think some part of me remembers it too, even though I couldn't have.

We didn't move for good right away. That came later, when I was in kindergarten, small enough that a change of school, home and city should have unsettled me, but somehow it didn't. Chandigarh simply became mine from the first day, the way a place does when you're too young to know any other way of belonging. That shift — from visitor to resident — was the first defining moment of my life.

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Some of my happiest early memories are of coming into the city as a child — driving into Sector 17, the excitement of chocolates from Empire Store, later watching movies at KC, that distinctive half-dome theatre, back when a trip to the cinema felt like an occasion. Sacred Heart, my school, is where the city truly became home. School mornings, uniforms, friendships that have outlasted decades — those years shaped me as much as any classroom lesson. And then there was boating at Sukhna Lake, that easy pleasure only Chandigarh offers so effortlessly, the lake’s calm and the Shivaliks behind it.

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Later, while studying medicine, I found another home here — Pracheen Kala Kendra and Bangla Sadan, where I trained in Bharatanatyam. It sounds almost absurd now, but my Bharatanatyam graduation exam clashed directly with a medical exam, and for weeks I lived two lives at once — textbooks by day, ankle bells and rhythm by evening. I passed both, but earned a distinction in the Bharatanatyam practical, and to this day I feel prouder of that certificate than my medical degree. It demanded a discipline of body and mind I found, honestly, far tougher.

People who didn't grow up here sometimes see Chandigarh as just a planned city — sectors, roundabouts, symmetry. But for those of us shaped by it, it was never about the grid. It's the roses in the Rose Garden, mudras learnt at Bangla Sadan, and a drive down from the hills that started it all.

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Chandigarh was never just where I grew up. It's the place I arrived in as a baby and never really left — a lifelong love affair that began before I even had words for it.

Dr Anju Soni, London/Chandigarh

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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