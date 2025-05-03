DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Shaharnama / Chandigarh is a lived emotion not just a planned city

Chandigarh is a lived emotion not just a planned city

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Nishant Kumar Shrivastava
Updated At : 06:37 PM May 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

Transfers had become a way of life for me, each city adding a new chapter but also taking a little more of me away. But when I got posted to Chandigarh, what I found instead was a home away from home.

The beautiful city welcomed me gently into its fold. I noticed the sky — so vast, so open — and the roads, laid out like a quiet promise of order in a noisy world. Everything here had a sense of calm purpose. The Sukhna Lake, with its mirror-like waters and soft morning breezes, became my sanctuary. I would sit there, watching life unfold at its own pace — joggers, artists, laughing children — and, slowly, I learned to slow down too from a hectic life lived in metros.

The people here didn’t rush through conversations. They lingered, smiled, offered directions and advice with a warmth that felt almost old-fashioned. Neighbours introduced themselves without hesitation; vendors knew your preferences within no time. Chandigarh didn’t just give me a place to live — it gave me a community to belong to.

Advertisement

In the symmetry of the sectors, in the flowering trees along the sidewalks, in the honest fare of the local dhabas, I found something I had forgotten: simplicity. A way of living that wasn’t about how fast you could move, but how deeply you could feel.

Today, when I think back, Chandigarh isn’t just a city on a map. It’s an emotion. A reminder that sometimes, amidst the structured streets and quiet lakes, you don’t just find new places — you find yourself —transformed to an emotional being full of human touch from the past of a professional workaholic.

Advertisement

Love you my city beautiful for having transformed me to live life fully and not spend it madly.

Nishant Kumar Shrivastava, Chandigarh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper