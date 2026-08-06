Chandigarh not just a city but a lifelong love affair

Chandigarh, my city lives in my heart forever.

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From March to June, the Arjun blooms,

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Its fragrant whispers fill the air.

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Kachnar's blush and Jacaranda's grace,

Paint peace across the city's face.

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Coral trees burn in scarlet flame,

Silver oaks glow with golden acclaim.

Bougainvillea bursts in pink and white,

Orange, purple, peach delight.

A picture-perfect floral scene,

The city's most beloved living screen.

Then Gulmohar and Amaltas unfold,

Ruby-red and rivers of gold.

In Chandigarh, each season sings,

A living canvas on nature's wings.

A second-generation Chandigarhian and a proud '90s kid, I've watched this city grow while holding on to its soul.

Childhood was spent at the Mini Zoo, strolling through Sector 17 Plaza, finding solitude by Sukhna Lake, and admiring the Ebony showroom in Sector 9, the "city's first mall-like showroom". Today, all roads lead to Elante mall, but those old memories remain unmatched.

Sundays here meant hot aloo paranthas, Malgudi Days, and later, long drives to uphill listening to Nilesh Mishra's Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with my father.

In 1995, I won the title of Rose Princess at the Rose Festival in Zakir Husain Rose Garden, a memory forever woven into my Chandigarh story. From Ambassadors, Fiats, Rajdoots and Yezdis to Fortuners, Porsches, Ducatis, and Harleys, the city has transformed. Yet, beneath all the change lies the same calm, green, beautifully planned Chandigarh — the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh isn't just where I was born; it's a lifelong love affair.

Maania Singh, Mohali

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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