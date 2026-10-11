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Home / Shaharnama / Chandigarh's Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan: A companion & witness to life’s journey

Chandigarh's Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan: A companion & witness to life’s journey

A young woman remembers a library in Chandigarh not merely as a building, but as a silent witness to the journey of her college years and the friendships she formed

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Seema Kadyan
Updated At : 11:54 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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An easy neighbour sometimes becomes a companion to look for, and those memories of togetherness are cherished for many years. Sometimes that companion is not a person but an institution.

When I was studying in Chandigarh, Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan, was situated near my college GCG-11. It’s a small place but it offers many activities. It has a classic library; a hall for holding exhibitions and a small basement where sometimes workshops/seminars/screenings are conducted.

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The Dwarka Das Library here connects the contemporary rebels to their past heroes through literature. Many books available here were read by revolutionaries like Shaheed Bhagat Singh. For a young college student that connection between the present and the people who had shaped India's past felt surprisingly powerful.

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When I look back on my Chandigarh years (c.2005-2014), Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan was a constant companion on many thick and thin days. Sometimes I would visit exhibitions on textiles or jewellery there. At other times, it was an exhibition or programme on Osho’s literature. When you are young, there is something irresistible about ideas that make you question life, society and yourself. Osho was one of those voices that many young people, including me, found difficult to ignore.

The friends and friendships grew there with time and it became a frequently visited ‘adda’ for me and my friends. Those were the years when friendships seemed effortless. A simple walk, an exhibition, a few books, a conversation in a corner, or just sitting around with friends could turn into a memory that would later become precious.

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Looking back now, Chandigarh from those years feels like a different chapter of life. So much has changed. People have moved on, friendships have evolved, and those carefree college days have become distant memories. Yet whenever I think of this place, I don't remember it merely as a building. I remember the younger version of myself. Perhaps that is what some places do to us. They become silent witnesses to the journey of our lives.

Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan started as an easy neighbour and somewhere along the way, it became a companion. And although those days now seem far away, the place and everything I associate with it still remain surprisingly close to my heart.

Seema Kadyan, Kurukshetra

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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