Chandimandir: From Nanaji’s passenger seat

As a little girl, going to the CSD with my Nanaji felt like an outing in itself. A retired Colonel, he had been posted at Chandimandir before he retired. I had grown up seeing his photographs in uniform and listening to stories of his time in the Army. Knowing that he had once walked these roads in uniform made the place feel a little magical to me.

I would sit beside him in the car, watching the familiar roads go by. There was something comforting about the cantonment — the quiet roads, the green on either side, and Nanaji at the wheel, going through his list with the seriousness of someone on an important mission.

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And I loved the CSD. Even now, I can spend hours walking through its aisles, wandering without hurry.

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As a child, I didn’t understand why those trips stayed with me. I only knew that I loved going with Nanaji.

Years later, I still find myself driving through Chandimandir Cantonment and heading to the CSD. The roads I once watched through the car window have become familiar landmarks, yet they can still make me feel like that little girl again.

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The difference is that now I understand why. It was never really about the shopping. It was about the time spent with Nanaji — sitting beside him in the car, walking through the aisles, following him around as he remembered what needed to be bought, and then inevitably wandering off because something else had caught my eye.

That is what makes Panchkula home for me.

It isn’t just the address, the neat sectors or the hills in the distance. It is the comfort of returning to places that have quietly witnessed you growing up. It is knowing a road because you have travelled it a hundred times, not because you looked it up on Google Maps.

And perhaps the sweetest part is that some childhood rituals quietly find their way into the years that follow.

I still go to the CSD. And I still love going there with Nanaji.

The place has changed in little ways. I have grown and changed in countless ways. But the ritual remains.

For Nanaji, it may simply be another drive to Chandimandir. For me, it carries something of those childhood afternoons — the familiar road, the passenger seat beside him, and the quiet happiness of going along.

The road hasn’t changed as much as I have. But the joy of going there with Nanaji hasn’t changed at all.

Gurseerat Khattra, Panchkula