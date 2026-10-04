Chasing memories and sunrise along the surreal Sukhna

Some of the most perfect mornings of my young life belonged to Chandigarh in winter. They began before the city had properly awakened, when the air was crisp, the dawn sky still pale, and the world seemed to belong only to those willing to rise early. I would wake up with an almost childlike excitement, knowing that we were going for a walk along the forest path by Sukhna Lake.

We would set out bundled against the cold, carrying a breakfast of packed sandwiches and warm paranthas for later. There was something wonderfully ceremonial about these walks. As we entered the forest, the familiar city seemed to fall away, replaced by the whisper of leaves, the cool fragrance of winter, and the cheerful chorus of birds. Their melodious chirping was sometimes so beautiful that we would stop simply to listen.

Advertisement

Sukhna Lake in those early hours was a different world from the lake of the evenings. Instead of bustling with people, it lay calm and unhurried, morning light shimmering on its still waters. In places where moss and algae carpeted its surface, my brother and I would gleefully pick up stones and toss them into the water, watching the moss tremble and give way as ripples spread outward.

Advertisement

Every now and then, we would be rewarded with a glimpse of sambars in the distance, appearing almost like fleeting apparitions between the trees. We would watch them quietly, afraid that even a whisper might make them disappear. There were also ducks, with boards displaying their names at intervals. We would earnestly attempt to identify each one. On mornings when we felt particularly silly, however, we abandoned all seriousness and invented ridiculous names of our own.

One of my favourite places was a tall lookout made of bamboo and stone. From there, the entire lake seemed to unfold beneath us, framed by the winter landscape. Standing there, I felt as though I had been handed the whole morning — the lake, the forest, the birds, and the endless sky.

Advertisement

And finally, at the end of our walk, we would sit together and unpack our little breakfast as eagerly as we unpacked the stories of our week. Between bites of paranthas and sandwiches, everyone had something to share.

Then the sun would rise fully, spilling gold across the water, its reflection shimmering on the lake. Those mornings were more than walks. They were little pockets of happiness, stitched together with family, laughter, nature and time. Looking back, I realise that childhood’s finest treasures are rarely grand occasions. Sometimes, they are simply cold mornings, warm paranthas, muddy forest paths — and the people you love beside you.

Devanjana Yadav, Chandigarh

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)