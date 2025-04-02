DT
PT
Home / Shaharnama / Cinema nights in Simla

Cinema nights in Simla

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com
Updated At : 05:33 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
I grew up in Shimla before the ‘h’ was added to Simla. As a professional filmmaker, let me reminisce about the golden days of cinema. We had four single-screen halls — Regal, Ritz, Rivoli and Shahi. The last choice then is the only choice now!

The daily evening slot from 5 pm to 7 pm was reserved for Hollywood and foreign cinema. I was introduced to 007 Bond in Regal. Sunday mornings were for Bengali cinema. Our KV School took us to Ritz for ‘Ben-Hur’ and ‘Rani Aur Lal Pari’.

Once, when mother was away visiting my ailing nani (grandmother), the three of us — father, brother and I — watched ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi’ at Rivoli. I saw ‘Vijeta’ three times at Shahi.

From classic cinema reels, we have come to cheap and crass mobile reels! Today, we are reeling under heavy traffic, overpopulation and congestion. No snow. Whether the ‘h’ in Shimla stands for heaven or a living hell, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro … a favourite video cassette hired back then!

Vivek Mohan, Shimla

