City Beautiful in the 1980s

Sanjay Khurana
Updated At : 03:58 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
In the early 1980s, Chandigarh was a serene and sparsely populated city, with its wide roads appearing even broader due to the minimal traffic. Four-wheelers were a rare sight, as the city was primarily home to salaried people, small businessmen, middle-class families and retired defence personnel, many of whom had received plots at discounted rates in designated sectors.

Living in Sector 32 until 1981, I recall the absence of a bustling market, with residents relying on cycles, rickshaws, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws or CTU buses, for commuting. Cars were a luxury and air-conditioners a rarity. Unlike today’s screen-bound children, we spent our evenings outdoors, playing games in open parks and quiet streets. Chandigarh’s simplicity and tranquillity made it a truly unique place to grow up, where life moved at a slower yet more fulfilling pace.

Sanjay Khurana, Chandigarh

