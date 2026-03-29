Close encounters at Sukhna Lake            

Having been born and raised in Chandigarh, my love and attachment with the City Beautiful knows no bounds. Like most of its denizens, the Sukhna Lake remains my favourite. Every day my morning walk at the lake is more a walk down the memory lane, recollecting some interesting “close encounters” over the years.

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There was this elderly man, who would pick up the trash while walking and throw it into the nearest dustbin, inviting appreciation from everyone. One day, as I was heading back to the car parking, I saw him walking ahead of me but not picking up the trash. Out of curiosity I asked him, “Sir, not picking up trash today?” He replied with a wink, “Jab koi hai nahin dekhney wala, phir kyon uthaana” (Why pick up when there is no one watching). This man certainly deserved an Oscar.

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There was another young man who would walk backwards all the time. One day he tripped over a dog with no “traffic sense”. The canine had stationed himself in the middle of his “reverse runway”. After the fall, the poor guy remained grounded for a while. Needless to say, we never saw him walking backwards again.

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And finally, the Lake’s ever mesmerising sunrise, fresh air, and the dancing waves, lend a magical touch to this man-made wonder. My tryst with the “Jheel” continues.

Ajay Pal Singh, Chandigarh