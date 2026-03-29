icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / Close encounters at Sukhna Lake            

Close encounters at Sukhna Lake            

A regular morning walker at Chandigarh's iconic lake recalls some memorable experiences and companions

article_Author
Ajay Pal Singh
Updated At : 11:30 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Lalit Mohan
Advertisement

Having been born and raised in Chandigarh, my love and attachment with the City Beautiful knows no bounds. Like most of its denizens, the Sukhna Lake remains my favourite. Every day my morning walk at the lake is more a walk down the memory lane, recollecting some interesting “close encounters” over the years.

Advertisement

There was this elderly man, who would pick up the trash while walking and throw it into the nearest dustbin, inviting appreciation from everyone. One day, as I was heading back to the car parking, I saw him walking ahead of me but not picking up the trash. Out of curiosity I asked him, “Sir, not picking up trash today?” He replied with a wink, “Jab koi hai nahin dekhney wala, phir kyon uthaana” (Why pick up when there is no one watching). This man certainly deserved an Oscar.

Advertisement

There was another young man who would walk backwards all the time. One day he tripped over a dog with no “traffic sense”. The canine had stationed himself in the middle of his “reverse runway”. After the fall, the poor guy remained grounded for a while. Needless to say, we never saw him walking backwards again.

Advertisement

And finally, the Lake’s ever mesmerising sunrise, fresh air, and the dancing waves, lend a magical touch to this man-made wonder. My tryst with the “Jheel” continues.

Ajay Pal Singh, Chandigarh

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts