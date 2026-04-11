Cobbler, cobbler... where are thou!

About two decades ago, cobblers or shoe menders were ubiquitous. At every nook and corner of any street across towns, one could see a man mending shoes squatting on a 'taat' (a mat made of jute) or a 'bori' (an old gunny or jute bag). People would not discard their shoes until these were beyond repair.

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The cobbler I often visited during my childhood days for minor or major repairs of my chappals sat on the side of a street at the Ahmadiyya Chowk, Qadian. There used to be another cobbler just a few yards away from him. They had a similar appearance. Both were in their late 60s or early seventies. One of them was known as Gharibu. They came from a nearby village. Since they couldn't carry their tools back and forth daily, they would leave them in a shop close by.

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Dressed in dhoti and kurta, they would arrive early in the morning, clean the area with a broom, spread an old gunny bag, and then arrange their tools to conduct the daily business. Both were experts in their trade, and consequently, there existed a strong professional rivalry between them, which sometimes led to backbiting, with each one disclosing the faults of the other to the customers.

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A simple repair without would cost between 10 and 25 paise. Even then, people would bargain with them to lower the price, and sometimes they would relent. They also polished shoes and each of them would proudly assert, "Tusi apna munh vekh sakde ho, iddan di polish kiti ae main (You can see your reflection in the shining shoes).”

As the years passed, I saw less and less of these two tradesmen. Within a gap of couple years, both of them passed away. As consumerism takes over, and people buying new shoes, instead of repairing old ones, their ilk is not visible much across our streets.

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Bilal Ahmad Shamim, Qadian