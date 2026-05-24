Connaught Place: The Empire still lives in the heart of Delhi

I last visited Connaught Place some 20 years ago. When I was young, I often came to Delhi, and visiting Connaught Place was a must.

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Unknowingly, we did not just admire its beauty; we bowed in spirit to the British for giving us such an architecture. That is why, in the minds of independent India’s citizens, the thought never arose that this colonial marketplace should be rebuilt with an Indian heart and Indian character.

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When my wife and I were roaming around in Connaught Place this time, she looked around with quiet marvel and asked, “Who built it?” I said, “The British.” She replied softly, “Then they gave us something good.” That small remark summed up the attitude of almost every Indian who visits Connaught Place — admiration without awareness, pride in what should have been remembered as domination. As Khushwant Singh once wrote, “Every time we walk through Connaught Place, we unconsciously doff our hat to the British Raj.”

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But this time, I looked at Connaught Place with clearer eyes — not as a tourist or nostalgic visitor, but as someone who knows how buildings speak, what they symbolise, and what they silently teach.

Connaught Place is not just a shopping centre. It is an imperial idea made of stone. Its white pillars, flawless symmetry, and perfect circle were meant to command admiration and obedience. It was built to tell the Indians that the British were the centre of order and civilisation, and that the Indian’s place was to move around that centre. The geometry itself teaches subordination.

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We have painted the walls, changed the shop names, but not freed ourselves from its spirit. Connaught Place remains what it was — the Empire’s architecture ruling over an independent republic.

Even Western visitors sense it. They do not come only for the market or the good food but because here they can relive the quiet pride of their lost empire.

Today, Connaught Place stands renamed as Rajiv Chowk, but the change is only on paper. It remains, in people’s minds, Connaught Place — the same white colonnades, the same colonial grace, the same symbolic centre of power.

A truly democratic India need not demolish it. But it must reinterpret it. The space can be made more open, inclusive, and welcoming — a place that reflects the confidence of a self-assured republic rather than the nostalgia of a colonial subject. Until then, Connaught Place will continue to remind us that freedom is not only won on battlefields, but also in the imagination — and that, in the heart of Delhi, the Empire still quietly lives on.

Manu Kant, Chandigarh

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