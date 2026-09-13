Delhi: A city that swallowed its villages

In Delhi, a village does not appear or disappear at once. It stays first as a name which we hear in Metro announcements, on delivery apps, in auto-rickshaw arguments, and do not realise that these were once places on which Delhi was built and expanded on. And once these pastoral places had fields, cattle, wells, ponds, shrines and so much more.

These hundreds of small villages continue to exist like an old sentence nobody has fully erased. As a child, I did not understand why elders spoke of land the way people speak of relatives.

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“There was a johad there,” someone would say, pointing towards traffic. “Our cattle used to go from here.” “That road was once a path to the Ridge.” Their fingers moved across the air like they were tracing a map only they could see.

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The city around us kept changing. Fields became colonies. Courtyards became parking. Chaupals became leftover spaces. Houses grew upward because land could no longer grow outward. The mud homes vanished, replaced by brick houses. Even these began to vanish. And memory had to adjust itself to narrower lanes.

Despite these vanishing stories, some things stayed. A temple bell in the morning. Women placing flowers before a village deity. A kurta-clad old man sitting outside his gate, full of nostalgic stories, explaining to children why this place is still called a village despite no rural vibes.

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That question is Delhi’s real autobiography.

The city is proud of its monuments, and rightly so. But beneath its forts, flyovers, parks and government buildings lies another inheritance. A large number of villages gave Delhi land, food, labour, soldiers, water, routes and refuge. They made space for the empire, for Partition refugees, for planned colonies, for the capital’s endless hunger. In return, these villages are termed as “urban villages”, something justifying the paradox of their current reality, transformation and uncertain future.

Sometimes I think Delhi is like an old house painted too many times. The newest colour shines, but underneath the metropolis are older walls, older hands, older griefs.

To know this city fully, one must pause when a Metro station announces a village name. One must ask what stood there before the map changed. One must listen to village elders before their memories become the only archives we failed to preserve.

Delhi is a city that swallowed villages yet being held up by them.

Puneet Singh Singhal, Delhi

( The writer is founder/curator of Dilli Dehat Project, a community-led archive and storytelling initiative that documents the rural histories, cultures, and lived realities of Delhi’s villages)

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