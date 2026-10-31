Delhi’s forgotten villages

On September 11, 1803, the British East India Company defeated the Maratha army at Patparganj and took control of Delhi. The battle marked a political turning point, but it also began a new phase in the systematic surveying, mapping and appropriation of Delhi’s rural landscape.

Delhi was then a landscape of villages, agricultural fields and distinct ecological zones. Along the Yamuna stretched the fertile khadar. The pahari tract occupied the triangle formed by the Aravalli hills, while the low-lying dabar lay around the Najafgarh drain and the north-western plains were marked by the fertile bangar. These villages supported Delhi with food, labour, cattle, artisans and cultural traditions.

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For centuries, these villages had been part of the making of Delhi. The Ain-i-Akbari, the 16th-century Mughal administrative survey, recorded crops, revenues, land types and agrarian conditions across the region. Around Shahjahanabad too, a dense patchwork of villages and agricultural communities sustained the city at its centre.

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British rule gradually changed this relationship. Fields were measured and mapped, village boundaries fixed, and land and ownership recorded in revenue documents. Village commons, or shamilat deh, that had supported grazing and other collective needs were increasingly classified and brought under formal systems of administration.

The transformation accelerated after Delhi became the imperial capital in 1911. Around 150 villages lost agricultural land for the construction of New Delhi. Raisina and Malcha were acquired for the Viceroy’s House; Khairpur for what became Lodhi Garden; and Pilanji and Malcha for parts of Chanakyapuri.

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Yet, the villages did not simply disappear.

Walk through Munirka, Katwaria Sarai, Chirag Delhi or Hauz Khas, and traces of an older Delhi remain. A haveli, pond, well, temple, chaupal, village lane or family memory can reveal a history that monuments alone cannot tell.

Katwaria Sarai, now surrounded by IIT Delhi, the Indian Statistical Institute and the Qutub Institutional Area, still retains places such as Ram Talab, the Guru Gorakhnath Temple and old village structures. These are not merely remnants of a vanished past. They are evidence of a rural history continuing within an urban present.

This is perhaps the forgotten story of Delhi’s villages. They were never simply leftover spaces waiting to be urbanised. They were part of the making of Delhi.

As the city moves towards its 2047 vision, the question is therefore not simply how these villages will be urbanised. Many are already engulfed by the metropolis. The larger question is what place their communities, heritage, livelihoods and rural identities will have in the Delhi of the future.

Delhi has remembered its monuments. Perhaps it is time to remember the villages behind them.

Dr Shekhar Tokas (Project Delhi 360: Urban Dehat), New Delhi

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