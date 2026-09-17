Dharamshala: A poem between mountains and sky

I live in Dharamshala — a city that does not exist just on the map or land; it unfolds like a poem between the mountains and the sky.

Every morning here begins with the Dhauladhars. Sometimes the mountains stand sharp and white against a blue sky; sometimes they disappear behind clouds, as if nature has drawn a curtain, and decided to keep its secrets for the day. I have often felt that Dharamshala does not allow you to look at the mountains casually. They demand attention. They make you pause, even when you are in a hurry.

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Perhaps that is the first lesson of living here: the mountains teach you to slow down.

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Dharamshala is a city of many identities. It is unmistakably Himachali, yet it carries the quiet rhythm of Tibet. In McLeod Ganj, prayer flags dance above crowded streets, Buddhist monks walk past cafés filled with travellers from distant countries, and the sound of temple bells sometimes mingles with the turning of prayer wheels. It is fascinating to watch the world arrive here and, for a while, become part of the mountain.

But Dharamshala’s soul lies beyond its famous tourist landmarks. It lives in the winding roads, the old houses, the tea gardens, the smell of wet earth after rain, the wooden balconies, and the familiar faces one encounters again and again. It lives in the Himachali woman carrying a basket along a hillside path, in a shopkeeper greeting a regular customer, and in the distant call of a bird breaking the silence of an afternoon.

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Rain has its own language here. Clouds gather over the Dhauladhars almost without warning. The mountains disappear, the streets glisten, and the entire city seems wrapped in mist. On such days, Dharamshala feels less like a city and more like a memory.

And then there is cricket.

The Dharamshala Cricket Stadium stands against the mountains like an unlikely meeting of two worlds. On one side is the roar of thousands of spectators; on the other, the silent majesty of the Himalayas. Few places can make a sporting moment feel so intimately connected with nature.

What I cherish most about Dharamshala, however, is its ability to remain beautiful without trying too hard. It does not possess the grandeur of a metropolis, nor does it seek to imitate one. Its beauty lies in its imperfections, its slopes, its sudden clouds, its quiet corners and its ever-changing skies.

Living here has taught me that some places are not merely where we reside. They gradually become part of the way we see the world.

Dharamshala is such a place for me — a city of mountains, memories and moments, where every changing cloud seems to rewrite the same beautiful story.

Dr Atul Acharya, Dharamshala