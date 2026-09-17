DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / Dharamshala: A poem between mountains and sky

Dharamshala: A poem between mountains and sky

For a native, Dharamshala is place that exists in its mountains, memories and moments

article_Author
Dr Atul Acharya
Updated At : 08:26 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

I live in Dharamshala — a city that does not exist just on the map or land; it unfolds like a poem between the mountains and the sky.

Every morning here begins with the Dhauladhars. Sometimes the mountains stand sharp and white against a blue sky; sometimes they disappear behind clouds, as if nature has drawn a curtain, and decided to keep its secrets for the day. I have often felt that Dharamshala does not allow you to look at the mountains casually. They demand attention. They make you pause, even when you are in a hurry.

Advertisement

Perhaps that is the first lesson of living here: the mountains teach you to slow down.

Advertisement

Dharamshala is a city of many identities. It is unmistakably Himachali, yet it carries the quiet rhythm of Tibet. In McLeod Ganj, prayer flags dance above crowded streets, Buddhist monks walk past cafés filled with travellers from distant countries, and the sound of temple bells sometimes mingles with the turning of prayer wheels. It is fascinating to watch the world arrive here and, for a while, become part of the mountain.

But Dharamshala’s soul lies beyond its famous tourist landmarks. It lives in the winding roads, the old houses, the tea gardens, the smell of wet earth after rain, the wooden balconies, and the familiar faces one encounters again and again. It lives in the Himachali woman carrying a basket along a hillside path, in a shopkeeper greeting a regular customer, and in the distant call of a bird breaking the silence of an afternoon.

Advertisement

Rain has its own language here. Clouds gather over the Dhauladhars almost without warning. The mountains disappear, the streets glisten, and the entire city seems wrapped in mist. On such days, Dharamshala feels less like a city and more like a memory.

And then there is cricket.

The Dharamshala Cricket Stadium stands against the mountains like an unlikely meeting of two worlds. On one side is the roar of thousands of spectators; on the other, the silent majesty of the Himalayas. Few places can make a sporting moment feel so intimately connected with nature.

What I cherish most about Dharamshala, however, is its ability to remain beautiful without trying too hard. It does not possess the grandeur of a metropolis, nor does it seek to imitate one. Its beauty lies in its imperfections, its slopes, its sudden clouds, its quiet corners and its ever-changing skies.

Living here has taught me that some places are not merely where we reside. They gradually become part of the way we see the world.

Dharamshala is such a place for me — a city of mountains, memories and moments, where every changing cloud seems to rewrite the same beautiful story.

Dr Atul Acharya, Dharamshala

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts