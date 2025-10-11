DT
Display takes over festive spirit & devotion in Bhubaneswar

Display takes over festive spirit & devotion in Bhubaneswar

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

article_Author
Chinmay Hota
Updated At : 04:58 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Illustration: Anshul Dogra
This year, Bhubaneswar transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour and spectacle during Durga Puja and Dussehra. From towering idols to immersive digital displays, organisers seemed locked in a race to outdo one another in grandeur. Each pandal was a visual marvel — some were themed around mythology, others embraced futuristic tech — but all were designed to dazzle and dominate attention.

Yet, beneath the glittering surface, something felt amiss.

The essence of Durga Puja — devotion, reflection, and community — seemed overshadowed by the sheer scale of the showmanship. Loud music and flashy dance performances near the pandals added to the sensory overload, but rarely evoked spiritual emotion. The pandals, though impressive, often lacked warmth or consideration for the devotees who came seeking a moment of peace.

Visitor experience was another casualty. Traffic snarls, honking cars, and absent parking arrangements turned every pandal visit into a logistical challenge. Crowds jostled for space, and there was little thought given to elderly visitors or families with children. It felt less like a celebration of the goddess and more like a contest of who could build the biggest, brightest shrine.

The fiery display of lights and crackers that marked the festival’s crescendo — with the dramatic burning of Ravana’s effigy — was undeniably thrilling, but again, more theatrical than devotional.

Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar has undoubtedly evolved into a cultural extravaganza. But as we chase innovation and spectacle, perhaps it’s time to pause and ask: are we still honouring the spirit of the festival? Or have we turned devotion into display?

Chinmay Hota, Bhubaneswar

