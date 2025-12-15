DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / Everyone knows everyone in Rohtak

Everyone knows everyone in Rohtak

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

article_Author
Harsh Pawaria
Updated At : 03:02 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

At first glance, Rohtak appears like any other town in Haryana — buoyant with student traffic, dotted with modest markets, and knitted together by the rhythms of daily life.

Advertisement

But for someone born and brought up here, the city reveals its deeper character: a place where familiarity is not an occasional comfort but a persistent, almost affectionate presence. I spent all my formative years here, from LKG to 12th, and even went on to pursue my mechanical engineering degree within its boundaries. In a sense, Rohtak has shaped not only my education but also the way I understand belonging.

Advertisement

There is a peculiar charm to living in a city where everyone seems to know everyone. You realise it most vividly when you walk into a café or restaurant — spaces that elsewhere might promise anonymity.

Advertisement

In Rohtak, anonymity is a rare luxury. It is not uncommon to lock eyes with someone you once sat next to in school, a neighbour’s cousin, or a familiar face from a childhood park. Even the newly opened cafés, with their polished décor and youthful buzz, feel like extended living rooms of the town.

A few days ago, I walked into a cafeteria in the Model Town, expecting a quiet cup of coffee. Instead, I was greeted with a pleasant surprise: the owner turned out to be a distant relative I hadn’t met in years. We laughed, exchanged stories, and marvelled at how Rohtak always finds a way to bring its people back into each other’s orbit.

Advertisement

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts