Everyone knows everyone in Rohtak

At first glance, Rohtak appears like any other town in Haryana — buoyant with student traffic, dotted with modest markets, and knitted together by the rhythms of daily life.

But for someone born and brought up here, the city reveals its deeper character: a place where familiarity is not an occasional comfort but a persistent, almost affectionate presence. I spent all my formative years here, from LKG to 12th, and even went on to pursue my mechanical engineering degree within its boundaries. In a sense, Rohtak has shaped not only my education but also the way I understand belonging.

There is a peculiar charm to living in a city where everyone seems to know everyone. You realise it most vividly when you walk into a café or restaurant — spaces that elsewhere might promise anonymity.

In Rohtak, anonymity is a rare luxury. It is not uncommon to lock eyes with someone you once sat next to in school, a neighbour’s cousin, or a familiar face from a childhood park. Even the newly opened cafés, with their polished décor and youthful buzz, feel like extended living rooms of the town.

A few days ago, I walked into a cafeteria in the Model Town, expecting a quiet cup of coffee. Instead, I was greeted with a pleasant surprise: the owner turned out to be a distant relative I hadn’t met in years. We laughed, exchanged stories, and marvelled at how Rohtak always finds a way to bring its people back into each other’s orbit.

Harsh Pawaria, Rohtak