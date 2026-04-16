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Home / Shaharnama / Experiencing the world within Tricity

Experiencing the world within Tricity

Restricted by age and mobility, a senior citizen discovers meaningful spaces in Chandigarh and around without travelling

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Chander Gupta
Updated At : 05:53 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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Illustration: Anshul Dogra
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My mobility to travel has been substantially restricted because of osteoarthritis in knee joints. But it hasn’t dampened my enthusiasm. Instead of travelling around the world, I have shifted my focus on exploring the small world of my home turf of Tricity – Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

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As I began my exploration, I realised there were so many places in the Tricity that have so much to offer. City Beautiful has so many of such places, including the Government College of Art, Government Museum and Art Gallery, and Chandigarh Architecture Museum. Even the Fine Arts Museum at the Department of Art History and Visual Arts, PU, showcases some great artwork.

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Chandigarh is celebrating 75 years of its existence this year. Many events are marking this occasion. I will have the pleasure of listening to various foreign experts without travelling far.

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There is so much to explore within the Tricity that I hardly miss the world beyond.

Chander Gupta, Panchkula

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Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)

 

 

 

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