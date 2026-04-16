Experiencing the world within Tricity

My mobility to travel has been substantially restricted because of osteoarthritis in knee joints. But it hasn’t dampened my enthusiasm. Instead of travelling around the world, I have shifted my focus on exploring the small world of my home turf of Tricity – Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

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As I began my exploration, I realised there were so many places in the Tricity that have so much to offer. City Beautiful has so many of such places, including the Government College of Art, Government Museum and Art Gallery, and Chandigarh Architecture Museum. Even the Fine Arts Museum at the Department of Art History and Visual Arts, PU, showcases some great artwork.

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Chandigarh is celebrating 75 years of its existence this year. Many events are marking this occasion. I will have the pleasure of listening to various foreign experts without travelling far.

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There is so much to explore within the Tricity that I hardly miss the world beyond.

Chander Gupta, Panchkula

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