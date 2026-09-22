After spending almost 18 years in various parts of the country, when I returned to my hometown, Ludhiana, I had to reacquaint myself with the place. Like the ever-expanding universe, Punjab’s largest city had grown further, stretching its arms and legs to make the once-suburbs its integral parts.

Even its core had transformed. Glass storefronts had replaced old shutters, but an hour in the market left the skin grimier, and the eyes grittier. In short, it had become more glamorous, more glittering, more populated…, and more polluted.

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I had left Ludhiana at 18, first for studies and then for work. For the next 18 years, I lived in Patiala, Dehradun, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bengaluru. Each of these cities shaped my personality and worldview, yet I could never call them home.

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Home always meant Ludhiana. Every year, I saved enough leave so I could be home for Diwali. Last year I shifted back. But just as the city had changed, so had parts of me. An engineering graduate, I now found myself drawn more to poetry than to science. Shiv Batalvi had replaced Bernoulli; Surjit Patar had overtaken Pascal.

To explore this newer side of myself, I began rediscovering Ludhiana and found a quiet corner at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. At its entrance, statues of poet Mohan Singh and musician Jaswant Singh Bhanwra welcomed me. Inside, a buffet of bookstores awaited. Soon, Jaswant Zafar became part of my bookshelf, and Navtej Bharati and Ajmer Rode's Leela replaced Modern’s ABC of Chemistry.

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My favourite thing at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, though, is not a bookstore but an isolated bookstand in the pathway. It carries a note: “You can take books from here for free. And if you wish, you can return them too after reading.” I had to stop and read it again, because I had never known this literary side of the city, famous for its hosiery and bicycle industry.

At another city many years earlier, I had come across another message at a public place: “Can an outsider ever be an insider in the city?” It told me exactly what I was. An outsider. In that cosmopolitan city, it felt as alienating as that note on the bookstand had felt welcoming.

I may never know if an outsider can become an insider. In Ludhiana, I was never anything else.

Hemant Brar, Ludhiana

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