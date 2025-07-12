DT
Home / Shaharnama / Finding peace and self in Mcleodganj

Finding peace and self in Mcleodganj

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Manav Mander
Updated At : 07:53 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
I am a mountain girl — by soul, by story, by love. But the beginning of this lifelong affair traces its roots back to a quiet hill town tucked in the arms of the Dhauladhar range, Mcleodganj.

It was the early 2000s. Summer had brought my family to this quaint hillside escape, still untouched by the rush of tourists, still wrapped in the serenity that no brochure could capture. I remember arriving and being instantly drawn into its rhythm — the maroon robes of monks drifting silently through narrow alleys, the crisp mountain breeze carrying chants and silence alike, and those prayer flags fluttering like whispered blessings above every shop and home.

That morning, we visited the main temple.

And something shifted.

I sat there, surrounded by stillness and soft-spoken divinity, for what felt like hours. In that hush, I didn’t just find peace — I found myself. Or perhaps, I left a piece of my heart behind for the winds to guard.

Since then, whenever life grows heavy with routine or loses its colour, I return. Not as a tourist. As a seeker. A familiar soul retracing steps to the place that first taught her how to listen — to silence, to self, to sacred landscapes.

Manav Mander, Ludhiana

