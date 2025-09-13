DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Shaharnama / Fishing tales and surprising encounters at Sukhna

Fishing tales and surprising encounters at Sukhna

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Narinder Banwait
Updated At : 05:40 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Anshul Dogra
Advertisement

On a crisp winter morning in 1976, my elder brother said to me, “Get ready, we’re going fishing.” Thrilled, I grabbed our DIY fishing rod, made from a thin bamboo stick. As bait, we got a small piece of dough from the kitchen.

Advertisement

By 11 AM, we reached our usual spot near the observation tower at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The sun was gentle, the air cool. We cast our lines and waited. Within a couple of hours, we caught about half-a-dozen small fish, a modest haul, but satisfying.

My brother asked me to dig a small hole near the water’s edge. We placed our catch in it to keep the fish alive, deciding to release them if we landed something bigger.

Advertisement

Suddenly, a regal-looking man approached us. He wore crisp white trousers, polished shoes, a deep blue blazer, and had a thick moustache, with a baton in hand. He was accompanied by bodyguards as well as two well-built men in civilian clothes.

He greeted my brother in English and asked about our fishing. Then, noticing the fish in the hole, he asked, “Why do you keep them like that?”

Advertisement

My brother replied, “If we don’t catch anything bigger, we’ll take these home. Otherwise, we release them so they can grow.”

The man laughed and said, “That’s the spirit of good sportsmanship.” With a nod, he walked away.

Later, we learned he was Governor Birendra Narayan Chakravarty. It amazes me now how accessible such figures once were. That day remains etched in my memory not just for the fishing, but for the unexpected encounter.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts