For Chandigarhians, the city is part of their DNA

Being born in Chandigarh means your internal GPS runs on its sector numbers. We don’t give directions like the usual city folk, instead we hand out such instructions: “Take a left from Sector 17 Plaza, straight till the second red light near Sector 22, then diagonally cut across to 35-C.” Good luck to outsiders decoding that.

Like most Chandigarhians, I find the city’s distinctive features, whether its roundabouts or the Sukhna Lake, are part of our DNA now, especially the lake. I think it is the answer to life’s many significant events for most of the City Beautiful's people — breakups, reunions, fitness goals, existential crises — everything can be resolved at the lake.

And then there are people like Titu Uncle, who is our neighbourhood's self-declared mayor. He hasn’t missed a single day of morning walk in the Rose Garden since 1998. Dressed in all-white tracksuit with a towel draped like a royal sash, he knows everyone by name as well as their cholesterol levels. If Titu Uncle waves at you mid-jog, it means you have been baptised as a local now.

We take immense pride in calling it ‘The City Beautiful’, and honestly, even our street dogs look well-fed and well-mannered. Traffic jams are more like social gatherings, and our idea of rebellion is parking slightly outside the designated white lines.

Chandigarh isn’t just a city. It’s an experience — with manicured gardens in every sector, planned chaos, and people like Titu Uncle who make it unforgettable.

Gaganpreet Walia, Chandigarh