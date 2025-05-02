DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Shaharnama / For Chandigarhians, the city is part of their DNA

For Chandigarhians, the city is part of their DNA

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Gaganpreet Walia
Updated At : 08:55 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

Being born in Chandigarh means your internal GPS runs on its sector numbers. We don’t give directions like the usual city folk, instead we hand out such instructions: “Take a left from Sector 17 Plaza, straight till the second red light near Sector 22, then diagonally cut across to 35-C.” Good luck to outsiders decoding that.

Like most Chandigarhians, I find the city’s distinctive features, whether its roundabouts or the Sukhna Lake, are part of our DNA now, especially the lake. I think it is the answer to life’s many significant events for most of the City Beautiful's people — breakups, reunions, fitness goals, existential crises — everything can be resolved at the lake.

And then there are people like Titu Uncle, who is our neighbourhood's self-declared mayor. He hasn’t missed a single day of morning walk in the Rose Garden since 1998. Dressed in all-white tracksuit with a towel draped like a royal sash, he knows everyone by name as well as their cholesterol levels. If Titu Uncle waves at you mid-jog, it means you have been baptised as a local now.

Advertisement

We take immense pride in calling it ‘The City Beautiful’, and honestly, even our street dogs look well-fed and well-mannered. Traffic jams are more like social gatherings, and our idea of rebellion is parking slightly outside the designated white lines.

Chandigarh isn’t just a city. It’s an experience — with manicured gardens in every sector, planned chaos, and people like Titu Uncle who make it unforgettable.

Advertisement

Gaganpreet Walia, Chandigarh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper