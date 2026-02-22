Strawberry Fields forever — in Chandigarh

On a gentle winter afternoon, this Saturday, as the sun cast a mellow golden hue across the grounds, Strawberry Fields High School, New Chandigarh, was transformed into a living tapestry of colour, fragrance, and festivity. The school’s much-anticipated garden party unfolded amidst lush green lawns, where nature itself seemed to take centre stage.

The gardens, at the peak of their seasonal glory, offered a breathtaking display of winter blooms. Delicate dahlias stood proudly alongside cheerful hollyhocks, while antirrhinums and an array of winter annuals painted the landscape in vivid strokes of crimson, yellow, pink, and white. Each flowerbed told its own story, of careful tending, of patience, and of the quiet magic of the season.

As the afternoon drifted into early evening, the atmosphere grew richer with celebration. Guests wandered through the pathways, pausing to admire the blossoms or simply soaking in the serenity of the surroundings. The air carried a subtle chill, softened by the warmth of conversation and laughter.

At the heart of the gathering was a thoughtfully curated culinary spread by the school café. Tables were elegantly laid out, offering an inviting assortment of refreshments that complemented the charm of the setting. The experience was not merely about food, but about togetherness, students, staff, parents, and guests sharing moments of simple joy.

Adding to the enchantment was the stirring presence of the pipe and live band. Their music, both regal and uplifting, echoed across the gardens, lending a rhythmic soul to the evening. Each note seemed to celebrate not just the occasion, but the spirit of community that defines the school.

There was, unmistakably, a festive energy in the air, a sense of gratitude for beauty, for companionship, and for the fleeting yet unforgettable pleasures of a spring season well spent.

In every sense, the garden party at Strawberry Fields was more than an event; it was an experience, one that blossomed, like the flowers themselves, in quiet elegance and joyous harmony.

The writer is the Director of Strawberry Fields High School