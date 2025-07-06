DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Shaharnama / Granny’s tales of Muhin – Himachal’s timeless hamlet

Granny’s tales of Muhin – Himachal’s timeless hamlet

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Akanksha Sharma
Updated At : 07:52 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

My first visit to my grandmother’s childhood home in Muhin, Himachal Pradesh, felt like stepping into a living storybook. This hamlet is the hyphen between Garli-Pragpur — the two heritages villages in Kangra district.

Advertisement

Growing up, my brother and I would sit wide-eyed as she shared stories of her playful days spent in this untouched village. She often narrated how her father, as a child, would trudge to school humming “happy and glorious shrimati Victorious” and then, out of breath with the strain of climbing the hill track, shift to “God ‘shave’ the king!”

As I approached the slightly weathered yet regal-looking ancestral house, the towering mango tree — a silent witness to those countless childhood memories — stood proudly in the front yard. I visited the pond where they’d go to wash clothes as piped water wasn’t available back then. The sight brought a bittersweet smile to my face. While their stories sounded adventurous, I knew I wasn’t made for such challenges. Then came the realisation that the routes she and her siblings took to school every day — those long, winding paths — literally seemed like an uphill task to me.

Advertisement

Although Muhin has taken on a slightly new look, it remains largely untouched by modernity. The simplicity of life here remains a balm for my city-worn soul.

Akanksha Sharma, Chandigarh

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts