Hoshiarpur: A journey from green havens to concrete lanes

Nestled near the Shivalik Hills with snow-capped Dhauladhar peaks against the blue sky in the backdrop, my hometown Hoshiarpur has a rich historical, religious, cultural legacy handed down through generations.

As someone who has lived here for ages, I remember that my city once had a unique character because of its soulful simplicity, serenity and quality of life. Unlike big cities of Punjab, it had not grown at the expense of its rural hinterlands. Surrounded by vibrant seasonal rivers (choes), mango orchards and forests, this small gentle-paced town once had a safe and peaceful environment with breath-taking open green spaces such as Company Bagh, Greenview Park, Roshan Ground.

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Everyday life was unhurried. People moved about comfortably on bicycles, rickshaws or just walked.

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Its educated, resilient, and warm-hearted residents, social conventions and strong community bonds made this so-called backward city a virtual heaven on earth where time moved with a lyrical rhythm.

But today, I am pained to witness a gradual degradation of my hometown’s old landscape and its unhurried pace of life. Burgeoning population, rapid asymmetric urbanisation, traffic congestion, air and noise pollution, illegal encroachments, shrinking public spaces, pot-holed lanes and roads, free-roaming stray cattle and dogs, littering and sanitation deficits, loss of green neighbourhoods, and official apathy have robbed my city of its quiet, innocent soul.

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Collective efforts by the government, civil society and awakened citizenry for sustainable urban planning, environmental preservation, and protection of historic buildings and cultural landmarks in and around Hoshiarpur, particularly Sheesh Mahal, Bajwara Fort, Vishveshvaranand Vedic Research Institute, Sadhu Ashram, and Dholbaha archaeological site can still restore much of its lost glory.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

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