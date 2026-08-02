Hoshiarpur: Where Punjab meets mountains

Some places enter your life by choice. Others quietly wait for destiny to introduce them.

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I was born and raised in Kolkata in a Punjabi household where stories of Punjab were always around me. Yet, my own memories belonged to the City of Joy's tramlines, monsoon rains and Durga Puja. Mountains were my escape. Every chance I got, I travelled north, returning each time with the same wish: someday, I want to build a life close to the Himalayas.

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In November 2025, I got married and moved to Hoshiarpur. Nestled in the foothills of the Shivalik range, Hoshiarpur has an unhurried rhythm. The city wakes up to birdsong rather than traffic, its roads gradually giving way to orchards, fields and forested hills. It is known for its citrus orchards, its fine woodcraft, and as the gateway to the Kandi belt where Punjab begins to lean towards Himachal Pradesh. Here, the plains and the mountains seem to hold an unspoken conversation.

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But it was one ordinary afternoon that made me understand what makes this place extraordinary.

Winter had almost withdrawn. A brief shower had washed the air clean, leaving behind the kind of sky that photographers wait for. Around noon, my husband called and said, "Go to the terrace. There's something you should see."

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I laughed. At midday? What could possibly be waiting for me?

I climbed the stairs anyway.

And then I stopped.

Stretching across the northern horizon was a breath-taking, almost 180° panorama of the Dhauladhar range, dressed in fresh snow. Every peak stood sharp against the deep blue sky, so impossibly clear that it felt within reach. Yet, those mountains were nearly 200 km away.

For a few moments, I simply stared. I had travelled hundreds of kilometres to admire these mountains before. Now, they had come to greet me at the terrace of my own home.

That afternoon, Hoshiarpur revealed a secret that guidebooks rarely mention. On days when the rain settles the dust and the atmosphere turns crystal clear, the Himalayas quietly appear, reminding me how close the extraordinary can be.

Perhaps that is Hoshiarpur's greatest charm. It does not compete for attention like larger cities. It rewards patience. It surprises those who stay long enough to notice.

People often describe it as the city where Punjab meets the Shivaliks. For me, it is something even more personal. It is where a childhood dream found an address. Looking back, I realise I did not simply move to a new city after marriage.

I moved into the view I had been searching for all along.

Drishti Doel, Hoshiarpur

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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