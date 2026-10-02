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Home / Shaharnama / How distance taught me to love Patiala

How distance taught me to love Patiala

Posting to far-off city made a native realise the charms of hometown Patiala

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Simran Saini
Updated At : 01:43 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Growing up, I never thought much about the city where I lived — Patiala. When I was 14, a family from Mumbai came to stay with us. Their daughter, a middle schooler, exclaimed “Patiala is a real place? I thought it was fictional!” Her innocent remark made us laugh. My father told her about the history of Patiala. Later that evening he took us to see the Sheesh Mahal and the NIS. It brought Patiala into focus for me, as I had never bothered to learn about the city that I belonged to. For the first time I felt some semblance of belonging to a place that has more to offer than just pegs and parandas.

I completed my education and had no plans of moving elsewhere as I was a proponent of the famous saying “A man's feet must be planted in his country, but his eyes should survey the world.” I was happy residing in my little home, enjoying my walks in the Baradari Gardens, and an occasional evening gedi to the YPS Market.

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Then came a turning point. I had to move to a far-off place for my job, where there was no Baradari Garden, no Sahni’s restaurant, and on most days, no electricity. I was alone for the first time in my life. My apprehension increased when the locals told me not to venture out after sunset and to be aware of my surroundings at all times.

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Living in a new place with nowhere to go in my free time, I began to grow uneasy. I started despising my life, feeling like a prisoner in my tiny room. I went from living in a city where I did not have to think twice before stepping out to being alienated and confined in a small place — both literally and figuratively.

Finally, after five years I got transferred back to Patiala. As soon as I spotted the vehicle registration plates of PB 11, I knew I was on my own turf. I almost kissed the ground as heroes do in films when they return to their homeland after a long war. I offered a prayer of gratitude at the Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurudwara. The Fountain Chowk lit up as I passed by it, as if welcoming me back. I was finally home, and it was a homecoming for the ages.

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Simran Saini, Patiala

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