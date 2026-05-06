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Home / Shaharnama / How ‘Simla’ refuses to fade away

How ‘Simla’ refuses to fade away

An old-timer remembers the hill town before progress intruded but history refused to be dislodged

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Thakur Tawisha Singh
Updated At : 07:06 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Illustration: Anshul Dogra
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Walking through old Simla feels like stepping into a memory that never agreed to fade. The air near the Indian Coffee House still carries that familiar blend of roasted coffee, old conversations, and the stubborn scent of cigars that must have seeped into the walls decades ago. Wooden chairs scrape softly, waiters move with the same practiced calm, and time seems to sit there longer than people do.

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Then there’s walk along The Mall, where polished shoes now pass sneakers, tourists click photos where officers once strolled, and storefront glass shines brighter than before. Yet above the modern signboards, the bones of the town remain untouched with arched windows, weathered railings, and bricks that have watched generations come and go without applause.

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Strolling down into Middle Bazaar, the pace changes. Narrow lanes breathe faster here. Tailors, sweet shops, hardware stores, wool sellers, old names replaced by new owners, but the counters still lean the same way, the shutters still groan open every morning like they always did. You can almost hear yesterday bargaining with today.

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Further below, Lower Bazaar hums with the real pulse of Simla. Less polished, more honest. Porters, school kids, locals carrying bags, shopkeepers calling out prices, chai steaming in steel kettles. Here progress has arrived, but politely. It has changed the goods, but not the soul.

What strikes you most is this quiet rebellion of the buildings. Shops modernised, menus updated, arrival of brands, and mobile phones may have changed everything, but the walls held a stout refusal. Those same old bricks still hold the town together, as if reminding everyone that trends rent space, but history owns the property.

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Thakur Tawisha Singh, Shimla 

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