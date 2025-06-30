I recently visited ‘Raman Reti’ in Gokul, Mathura. Legend has it that Lord Krishna spent his childhood playing with his friends at this very place. ‘Raman’ means ‘play ‘and ‘reti’ means ‘sand’ so Raman Reti means ‘playing in the sand’. This place is also known as Krishna’s playground to the devotees. Irrespective of the age, devotees roll over the sacred sands to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings.

The visit to this divine playground filled me with nostalgia. Seeing the grown-ups and children rolling in the sand reminded me of my own childhood and the joys of playing in the open.

Children today are hooked to the digital world which may have become a necessity for them, but in absence of social interactions they struggle to connect with the real world. Sensory play can help children develop language skills, cognitive growth, and motor skills by stimulating their senses and encouraging exploration. I wish parents should encourage their children to play in the open playgrounds, as they themselves did in their childhood.

Anjali Sharma, Delhi