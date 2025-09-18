Indore’s badge of honour — the cleanest city of India
I and my family recently got an opportunity to visit Indore. As we stepped out of the airport, we came across a signboard saying, ‘Welcome to Indore, the cleanest city of India’.
On way to our hotel, we were pleasantly surprised to find that roads were garbage-free. It was truly a nice experience to witness a neat and clean city, befitting its well-earned reputation.
On a city tour, owners of various eating outlets at its renowned "56 Market" requested us to make effective use of dustbins kept nearby.
Our cab driver informed us that initially there was some strong opposition to the local Municipal Corporation’s cleanliness drive. But people soon accepted it and have adopted it whole-heartedly ever since.
Interestingly, several study groups of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation councillors have also made some visits to Indore to learn from its success in waste management.
One genuinely wishes that they emulate the cleanliness-centric Indore model for City Beautiful as soon as possible.
SK Gupta, Panchkula
