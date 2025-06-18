Jakhu where monkeys make monkeys out of humans

We had just finished a hectic three-year radiology residency at the IGMC Shimla, surviving sleepless nights, caffeine overdoses and occasional emotional breakdowns disguised as batch study sessions. In search of peace and spiritualty, we decided to trek up to the Jakhu temple, abode of Lord Hanuman, and Shimla’s hilltop haven with stunning views and spiritual ambience

Though it is also famous, or rather infamous, for its resident monkeys who clearly dictate the terms like an organised mafia cartel.

On reaching the temple an incident happened showcasing the simian gang’s skills. Out of nowhere, a monkey leapt, snatched spectacles from a friend and bolted up a tree, sitting there keenly inspecting his snatching.

As we stood in shock, a chana seller who had obviously seen this drama play out many times, told us, “Chinta mat karo, mil jayega chashma, bas thoda chana dalna padega (Don’t worry. You will get it back, just offer it some gram).”

He swiftly took out a packet of chana from his trunk for which we later paid, whistled to the monkey, lobbed a few grams towards it and behold — the monkey gently placed the glasses on the ground, picked up the snack and scampered off like it was a routine affair.

After a little while it hit us — it was indeed a routine affair and not just a random act of monkey mischief, but a well-rehearsed and orchestrated monkey-chana seller mafia operation against hapless tourists.

We left Jakhu temple not just with restored vision, lighter pockets but a life lesson that at Jakhu the monkeys do make a monkey out of humans.

Lokesh Rana, Bilaspur