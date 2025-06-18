DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Shaharnama / Jakhu where monkeys make monkeys out of humans

Jakhu where monkeys make monkeys out of humans

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Lokesh Rana
Updated At : 06:41 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

We had just finished a hectic three-year radiology residency at the IGMC Shimla, surviving sleepless nights, caffeine overdoses and occasional emotional breakdowns disguised as batch study sessions. In search of peace and spiritualty, we decided to trek up to the Jakhu temple, abode of Lord Hanuman, and Shimla’s hilltop haven with stunning views and spiritual ambience

Advertisement

Though it is also famous, or rather infamous, for its resident monkeys who clearly dictate the terms like an organised mafia cartel.

On reaching the temple an incident happened showcasing the simian gang’s skills. Out of nowhere, a monkey leapt, snatched spectacles from a friend and bolted up a tree, sitting there keenly inspecting his snatching.

Advertisement

As we stood in shock, a chana seller who had obviously seen this drama play out many times, told us, “Chinta mat karo, mil jayega chashma, bas thoda chana dalna padega (Don’t worry. You will get it back, just offer it some gram).”

He swiftly took out a packet of chana from his trunk for which we later paid, whistled to the monkey, lobbed a few grams towards it and behold — the monkey gently placed the glasses on the ground, picked up the snack and scampered off like it was a routine affair.

Advertisement

After a little while it hit us — it was indeed a routine affair and not just a random act of monkey mischief, but a well-rehearsed and orchestrated monkey-chana seller mafia operation against hapless tourists.

We left Jakhu temple not just with restored vision, lighter pockets but a life lesson that at Jakhu the monkeys do make a monkey out of humans.

Lokesh Rana, Bilaspur

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts