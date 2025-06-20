DT
PT
Home / Shaharnama / Jodhpur’s mellowness that captures you quietly

Jodhpur’s mellowness that captures you quietly

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are.
Sonia Dogra
Updated At : 08:10 PM Jun 20, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Every place has a character—a je ne sais quoi, an indefinable charm that eludes description and yet I wish to capture it in words for a city that has deeply resonated with me.

When I shifted to Jodhpur from the bustle of the flamboyant metropolis of Delhi in the searing summer of 2024, little did I know that 12 months later I wouldn’t care for its scorching heat.

In contrast to Delhi, Jodhpur with its quiet mellowness wrapped around me as birdsongs filled my days. Ironically, the city embodies royalty in both a literal and figurative sense. But as they say, not everyone needs to scream to be noticed or to be given their due. We leave that bit to empty vessels.

Unassuming and stoic, Jodhpur simply exists, and allows you to fall in love with its rich history and culture, food and people — complete in itself, without the desire for validation or ‘best city’ tags or exorbitant theatrics to prove its worth. In its subtle presence lies the profound truth that simply being ourselves is enough.

Sonia Dogra, Jodhpur

