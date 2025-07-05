DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Shaharnama / Kalka’s maakhan chor and his minty mischief

Kalka’s maakhan chor and his minty mischief

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
GP Singh Sandhu
Updated At : 07:19 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

Growing up in Kalka, my childhood was filled with the charm of its many festivals, especially the Janmashtami celebrations at the Kali Devi Mandir there. One year, the temple buzzed with excitement as we watched many vibrant jhankis (tableaus) depicting scenes from Lord Krishna’s life. In one of the tableaus, a little boy lay under a stream of water as Krishna, while in another, another kid joyfully “ate” maakhan (butter).

Advertisement

Suddenly, the temple priest stormed in. “Who stole my toothpaste? Both tubes are gone,” he shouted red-faced. Everyone was surprised and confused — until someone pointed at the little Krishna. His lips were white, his breath minty.

It turned out that the kids couldn’t find white butter, so they used toothpaste instead. Krishna, the legendary maakhan chor had become a Colgate chor!

Advertisement

The priest was furious but the crowd burst into laughter, and we were stuck between laughter and trying to look serious.

That day, Krishna didn’t just steal butter—he stole the show.

Advertisement

GP Singh Sandhu, Mohali

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts