Kalka’s maakhan chor and his minty mischief

Growing up in Kalka, my childhood was filled with the charm of its many festivals, especially the Janmashtami celebrations at the Kali Devi Mandir there. One year, the temple buzzed with excitement as we watched many vibrant jhankis (tableaus) depicting scenes from Lord Krishna’s life. In one of the tableaus, a little boy lay under a stream of water as Krishna, while in another, another kid joyfully “ate” maakhan (butter).

Suddenly, the temple priest stormed in. “Who stole my toothpaste? Both tubes are gone,” he shouted red-faced. Everyone was surprised and confused — until someone pointed at the little Krishna. His lips were white, his breath minty.

It turned out that the kids couldn’t find white butter, so they used toothpaste instead. Krishna, the legendary maakhan chor had become a Colgate chor!

The priest was furious but the crowd burst into laughter, and we were stuck between laughter and trying to look serious.

That day, Krishna didn’t just steal butter—he stole the show.

GP Singh Sandhu, Mohali