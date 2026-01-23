Long before the current regime in Himachal Pradesh mandated that police ‘honourably’ escort inebriated tourists to their hotels, one Himachal Pradesh police officer was already embodying the role. Flash back to the mid-1990s, Sub Inspector Kanshi Ram reigned over the Police Assistance Room (PAR) situated on Shimla’s famous Mall Road. He had a wrestler’s built with a crisp upward curling moustache, a piercing stern gaze and a heart as soft as momos.

Night shifts at PAR were his speciality, deftly handling minor tourist tiffs and local squabbles with a wrestler’s flair — equal parts muscle and mercy. Restaurants along the bustling Mall Road frequently called PAR about rowdy drinkers disrupting the peace. Kanshi Ram, flanked by a handful of policemen, arrived swiftly in the police gypsy, lights flashing, siren blaring, rounded up the offenders with minimal fuss, verified their addresses, dished stern yet fatherly lectures enroute and staged theatrical drop-offs at their hotels.

The ripple effect was masterful. Onlookers marvelled at the "rapid response and lightening police action"; local residents felt secure with visible late-night patrols; families expressed gratitude for the compassion; and restaurateurs kept their business going without big losses. Win-win-win, stakeholders beaming, no formal complaints, zero FIRs, no paperwork avalanche, just quiet goodwill and glowing optics. This was a textbook case of smart and pragmatic policing, predating today's ‘honourable escort’ mandate by decades, untainted by politics or a PR narrative.

Kanshi Ram’s salutes were legendary rank-specific symphonies. Mid-level brass walking by the PAR earned a polite tick of heels; seniors a firm click. But when the Director General of Police of the state passed — a rare event — the clack of his heels echoed like thunder, his booming ‘Jai Hind, Sir’ dominating Mall Road’s evening buzz.

Kanshi Ram was steeped in extended Shimla's famed hospitality as well. PAR visitors — tourists seeking directions or locals airing woes — were invariably offered complimentary chai from nearby eateries, courtesy of his goodwill tab, built on years of earned trust.

When seniors mulled his transfer on account of his long tenure at the PAR, the Mall Road Business Association protested vehemently at the SP’s door: "Sir, Kanshi Ram Mall Road ki shaan hai, ise shift na kijiye." (He is the pride of Mall Road; don't transfer him).

Such was the legacy of Sub Inspector Kanshi Ram, who served loyally, retired as Inspector, and passed away years later. Rest in peace. PAR feels emptier and dimmer without your gypsy's glow and your golden touch.

As Himachal refines its policy for tourist policing amid rising hill-station revelry, Kanshi Ram's unsung era endures. True service needs no mandate — just mettle, moustache and mercy!

Himanshu Misra, IPS (Retd), Shimla