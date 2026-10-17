Kurukshetra: Serving the city that raised me

Kurukshetra is the land of the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita, the place where Lord Krishna is believed to have delivered the Gita’s teachings to Arjun. But for me this is the city where I grew up and did my schooling, as both of my parents were posted here.

Now, after nearly after 12 years, I have come back to city as a sub-divisional officer with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. The job comes with a special clause, to protect the very environment that gives this sacred landscape much of its character, a bit like trying to stop people from throwing plastic into the same lake where pilgrims come for a dip. The irony is not lost on me.

Advertisement

My work here takes me all across, even to the places I didn’t know existed in the city.

Advertisement

During paddy season the big villain is stubble burning. Last year we managed a 98 per cent reduction in stubble-burning incidents from 2021.

Stopping environmental damage is only half the job. The other important part is fixing what has already been damaged. As an environmental engineer, I now work to protect the same water bodies that I once looked at simply as part of the landscape and sunset view, so that perhaps tomorrow someone else can enjoy the view and tranquillity that they bring. There is something almost poetic about that.

Advertisement

There are days when, after an inspection, I pass by Brahm Sarovar. The pilgrims, the temple bells and the quiet movement around the sarovar are reminders that this is not just another district on an administrative map.

This city always had something, which made it larger than its individual parts, it is a place people come to seek something meaningful, and perhaps that makes our responsibility larger too.

Kurukshetra has taught the world a lesson about dharma thousands of years ago. Today, in my small way, I find myself trying to practise a version of that dharma, through protecting its air, restoring its water and preserving the environment that allows its sacred character to endure, after all here nature has both cultural and ecological value.

There is a certain privilege in serving a place so rich in history as well as mythology. After all, just like the Immortal Banyan tree in Jyotisar, the memory of this city is everlasting too.

Hardik Siroha, Kurukshetra

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

Do include the name of your city and your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)