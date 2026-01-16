Living the American dream under the shadow of crime

Working in Manhattan’s Times Square as a salesman for six months completely changed my perspective on the city. I was fortunate to secure a job in the electronics section of a big shop. My shift started in the evening.

After it finished close to midnight, I used to be astonished by some unusual incidents I witnessed almost every day. Coming from India, I had heard of pickpockets, but in Manhattan I often saw muggers brazenly slipping their hands into visitors’ pockets, snatching things and running away.

One particular incident still remains vivid in my memory: An Ethiopian street vendor was selling watches when a tall black man suddenly grabbed his suitcase and ran. The vendor chased him, and eventually caught the thief. I expected justice to follow, but to my surprise, the police returned the stolen items and let the thief go free. That moment made me question whether this was truly the “land of opportunity” or something far less admirable.

There were many such incidents that I had never experienced in India. People here would advise to keep at least $ 5 in your pocket so that, if confronted by a mugger, you wouldn’t risk violence by having nothing to give.

During my stay, I lived in the Bronx on Fordham Road. To avoid becoming an easy target, I often dressed down, hiding my neat attire. Thankfully, I was never mugged. Still, the atmosphere at night was tense, with crime dominating certain areas and the police presence seeming minimal, especially around Harlem.

My stay there made me realise that home truly is the best place. I returned to Chandigarh, my hometown, with a renewed sense of appreciation for my country. The United States, despite its technological claims and glamour, seemed unable to bring order to its most famous city. My fascination with Hollywood movies faded, and I came to believe that my own country is the safest place in the world.

Narinder Banwait, Chandigarh