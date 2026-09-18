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Home / Shaharnama / Ludhiana: A love story of affection and familiarity

Ludhiana: A love story of affection and familiarity

After two decades in Gurgaon, a Ludhiana girl returns to find that a long absence does not erase belonging, as the city quietly enfolds her into its familiar folds

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Aditti Ahluwalia
Updated At : 08:23 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Some cities announce themselves through gleaming skylines. Others recognise your presence before you have even declared your return. Ludhiana belongs, unapologetically, to the latter kind.

After two decades in Gurgaon, I came home expecting to renegotiate my place all over again. Instead, the city folded me back into itself with quiet restraint. There were no declarations of welcome, no theatrical nostalgia, only the calm certainty that a long absence does not erase belonging. Ludhiana has never been extravagant with affection. It expresses attachment through continuity.

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The first lesson arrived with the doorbell. A neighbour appeared unannounced, carrying no obligation and no occasion, convinced that people can still arrive at each other’s homes without seeking permission in advance. In larger cities, such spontaneity has become almost transgressive; every meeting is preceded by a text, confirmed on a calendar, negotiated around convenience. Ludhiana still believes relationships deserve fewer protocols and greater ease. Privacy exists, but it never eclipses proximity.

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Then there is the city’s fragrance, impossible to copy and harder still to describe. Freshly watered earth, workshop dust, simmering chai, diesel from ageing vehicles and aromas escaping neighbourhood kitchens mingle into something unmistakably familiar. It is not an elegant perfume, but inheritance, reaching places memory alone cannot, unlocking forgotten afternoons before the mind has caught up.

What distinguishes Ludhiana is its refusal to let anyone remain anonymous. Some recognise your face before recalling your name. Others remember your parents from work or from some old association. Every conversation uncovers another invisible thread until the city begins to resemble an intricately woven phulkari, each encounter revealing a pattern that was always there, waiting to be noticed.

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Yet, another Ludhiana exists alongside this intimacy, one that delights in abundance. Weddings become spectacles. Evening drives feel incomplete without an excuse to stop for food. Success is worn with uncomplicated pride, and prosperity is rarely whispered here; it is shared over big meals and displayed without apology. The city has always believed that joy deserves an audience.

Gurgaon taught me ambition, efficiency and deliberate distance — apartments stacking life vertically while neighbours remained strangers, separated by little more than a shared lift. Ludhiana operates by a different arithmetic. Errands lengthen into conversations, shopkeepers remember preferences accumulated over years, and streets carry biographies alongside traffic, every familiar face an unspoken reassurance that you still belong.

Returning has taught me that home is rarely defined by geography, but by recognition — by the comfort of being known before you have introduced yourself. Ludhiana may never astonish the world with monumental architecture, but it possesses something rarer. It remembers you, celebrates you and quietly reminds you that a life lived fully is best enjoyed together.

No anonymity. Only acknowledgement.

Aditti Ahluwalia, Ludhiana

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 450 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com

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